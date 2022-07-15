Maha CM Eknath Shinde assures support to Droupadi Murmu: ‘We work for tribals…’

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday assured his support to NDA presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to the media, the chief minister said the Maharashtra government works for tribals and supports tribal people.

“In this election, we will break all records and everyone will vote for Droupadi Murmu under Prime Minister Modi's guidance,” he added.

The former Jharkhand governor is contesting the presidential elections against the opposition's joint presidential candidate and former union minister Yashwant Sinha. The presidential elections will be held on July 18 and the counting will be held on July 21. The new president will take an oath of office on July 25. President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure is set to end on July 24.

Murmu - who has served as the Jharkhand governor between 2015 and 2021 - is on a campaign trail across states for support ahead of the elections. If she wins the election, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the country's president.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has also extended its support to the NDA presidential candidate. Thackeray made a statement in this regard a day after a meeting of the party was held in Mumbai where most of the MPs suggested supporting Murmu for the top constitutional post. “I am not under pressure from anyone to support Murmu. We have taken decisions on presidential candidates independently in the past too,” he said.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut also clarified that supporting Murmu does not mean supporting BJP.

The president of India is elected indirectly by the votes cast by an electoral college that comprises the 776 members of Parliament (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and the members of legislative assemblies. The value of the votes of the member assemblies combined is 543,231 and the MPs is 543,200 - coming to a total value of 1,086,431.

