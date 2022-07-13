'Always said Murmu is a good woman...': Cong leader on 'evil philosophy' comment

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday evening sought to clarify his comments about Droupadi Murmu - the presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling National Democratic Alliance. "I've always said Murmu is a good woman... issue is with (the) NDA's views... that is what I commented on," Kumar, a former Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand, was quoted by news agency ANI.

Kumar accused Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT cell boss, of sending a 'doctored video' that 'misrepresented' his morning remarks about Droupadi Murmu.

"Amit Malviya is BJP IT cell in-charge and is sending doctored video. A one-minute video has been cut to 17 seconds and misrepresented," he said, adding, "We will tackle this issue legally."

Earlier Kumar told ANI '.. she represents a very evil philosophy of India'.

In a 57-second video shared by ANI, Kumar prefaced his remarks by saying both candidates in the presidential race - Murmu and the opposition's Yashwant Sinha - were good people but warned against making Murmu a symbol.

"We should not make Droupadi Murmuji a symbol of adivasis. You have Mr Kovind (Ram Nath Kovind, the incumbent president)... you tell me, Mr Kovind was president and Hathras (the gangrape of a young Dalit woman) has happened... has he said a word?" he was quoted by ANI

"Creating symbols and fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is all about. This is a fight for the soul of the nation and all like-minded parties should vote for Yashwant Sinha," he said.

The comments drew a predictably sharp reaction from the BJP.

Amit Malviya tweeted: "At a time when NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi samaj, as its nominee for the President's office, a move that will significantly empower tribals... Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a tribal. Shame."

Droupadi Murmu - the former governor of Jharkhand - is widely expected to become the first president from a tribal community and only the second woman to hold the post after Pratibha Patel.

She has the backing of BJP MPs and MLAs as well as those from several other parties, including the Biju Janata Dal from her native Odisha, the Shiromani Akali Dal from Punjab, and the Janata Dal (United) from Bihar, among others.

President Kovind's term expires July 24 but India's lawmakers will vote for a new head of state on Monday, July 18. Results will be released within three days.

With input from ANI

