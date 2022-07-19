Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Shewale new Sena floor leader in Lok Sabha, says Eknath Shinde in Delhi
india news

Rahul Shewale new Sena floor leader in Lok Sabha, says Eknath Shinde in Delhi

Maha political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray was keen on realigning with the BJP, but went back on his word, said rebel MP Rahul Shewale.
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde meets 12 rebel MPs of the Shiv Sena in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 07:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said rebel MLAs' plea to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognise Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena's floor leader in the Lower House of Parliament had been addressed.

Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena and Shinde met Birla earlier in the day with the request to replace Vinayak Raut, a loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray, as the floor leader. “Shiv Sena MPs too have supported us in our stand to uphold ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray,” Shinde, who took over the top after a rebellion against Thackeray, said in Delhi.

Shewale said Thackeray was keen on realigning with the BJP, but went back on his word later.

He further said Sena MPs had asked Thackeray not to support Margaret Alva as the joint Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, “but our views were ignored”.

The Shiv Sena has 19 MPs in the Lok Sabha of whom 12 are lending their support to the Shinde camp.

RELATED STORIES

The rebel Shiv Sena MPs met Birla a day after the party's floor leader, Vinayak Raut, gave a letter to the speaker, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction.

Raut, in his letter submitted to the speaker on Monday night, had said he was the "duly appointed" leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and Rajan Vichare was the chief whip.

(With a)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
eknath shinde
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP