Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath, cabinet ministers take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam

PTI |
Jan 22, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath and cabinet ministers bathed around 2.15 pm on Wednesday after the Cabinet met here to discuss policies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet on Wednesday took a dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with his Cabinet colleagues, takes a holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)
Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with his Cabinet colleagues, takes a holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)

The bathed around 2.15 pm after the Cabinet meet here to discuss policies.

The ministers also engaged in some light-hearted, celebratory moments of camaraderie in the sacred waters.

CM Adityanath was surrounded by his Cabinet colleagues, who splashed water on him together as the entourage bathed amid high security.

Adityanath was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari, Minister Ashish Patel of ally Apna Dal (S) and Baldev Singh Aulakh, the only Sikh face of the Adityanath government, among others. Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad of ally Nishad Party also joined them.

The Cabinet meeting and the holy dip comes on a day that marks the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar also took a dip in the Sangam - the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

