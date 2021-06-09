Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maha records 10,981 fresh Covid cases; active cases dip as recoveries rise
india news

Maha records 10,981 fresh Covid cases; active cases dip as recoveries rise

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is improving. For the past five days, it is reporting fewer than 15,000 cases and the average daily cases of the past week (June 1-7) have also dropped to 13,586
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:13 AM IST
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers arriving at Dadar station in Mumbai on June 4. (Satish Bate/HT photo)

Maharashtra recorded 10,891 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the count to 5,852,891. The tally of active cases further dipped to 167,927 as 16,577 recoveries were also reported in the past 24 hours.

The state saw 295 casualties, taking the toll to 101,172. Kolhapur reported the highest toll with 32 deaths. The district recorded 28 deaths, while the city reported four fatalities. It was followed by Ratnagiri and Satara with 27 and 26 casualties respectively. Mumbai reported 682 cases, taking its tally to 712,055. It also recorded seven fatalities, taking the toll to 15,006.

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is improving. For the past five days, it is reporting fewer than 15,000 cases and the average daily cases of the past week (June 1-7) have also dropped to 13,586. In the previous week (May 25 to 31), it recorded 20,696 cases on average whereas the average daily cases of May was 36,820, according to figures released by the state health department.

In the past eight days, it has reported 105,999 cases and 2,340 casualties.

However, experts are of the view that the danger is far from over as the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed and people are not following Covid-appropriate protocol.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, state advisor on Covid-19 and former director-general of health services, said if the existing decline in daily infections is not maintained till the end of this month, then the state could be in trouble again.

