Maha records 14K Covid cases, Mumbai daily tally lowest since March

Maharashtra recorded 14,123 new Covid-19 cases and 477 deaths on Tuesday even as Mumbai reported its lowest tally in 89 days with 830 cases. The last time the city reported under-900 cases was on March 2 with 849 cases. The state’s positivity rate, which is the proportion of cases showing up positive out of the total tested, stands at 6.34%.

The total number of tests conducted was 222,599 while the number of recoveries was 35,949. The state currently has 230,681 active cases while the total number of people affected by Covid-19 to date has reached 5,761,015. Pune tops the list of active cases with 30,092 followed by Satara with 20,777. The death toll has now reached 96,198, with Mumbai leading with 14,849 casualties followed by Pune with 12,569.

Mumbai’s Covid tally stands at 706,118. According to state health department data, the ​city’s recovery rate is 94% with 668,976 recoveries. Its fatality rate is 2.10% and there are 20,147 active cases. Dharavi -- the city’s former hot spot -- also recorded only three cases on Tuesday.

Though the number of new Covid-19 cases dropped in May in comparison to April, there was a higher number of deaths that month. There were 20,140 deaths in May compared to 13,835 in April.

Subhash Salunke, Maharashtra government’s advisor on Covid-19 management, said the deaths in May are cumulative figures from April onwards. “The deaths which occurred in May are mainly of those who were affected by Covid-19 in April. The cases peaked in April and many of these deaths occurred in May. Hence, the number of deaths in May is higher than that of April,” he said.