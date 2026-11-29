With the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) appearing inclined to support the delimitation bill, cracks have surfaced in the seven-year-old Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), raising questions about its future. On Saturday, the MVA’s two key constituents, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), launched a scathing attack on the NCP (SP), accusing it of betrayal, abandoning its ideological commitments and compromising Maharashtra’s interests by aligning with the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

The rift came into the open after the NCP (SP)’s nominated MP Nilesh Lanke stayed away from an INDIA alliance meeting on Saturday. (HT Archive) more less

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Late in the evening, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that Pawar’s party was still part of the INDIA alliance forced his partymen in Maharashtra to soften the attack. However, the question mark persists over the NCP (SP) remaining part of the Opposition alliance, especially when there is a strong reaction from the MVA support base against the party.

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The rift came into the open after the NCP (SP)’s nominated MP Nilesh Lanke stayed away from an INDIA alliance meeting on Saturday, held to chalk out a strategy against the delimitation bill which may be introduced in Parliament after November 30. The Opposition believes the exercise could help the ruling coalition secure a permanent two-thirds majority and undermine the country’s democratic framework.

Opposition accuses NCP (SP) of betrayal

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{{^usCountry}} NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule was not expected to attend the meeting since her father, Sharad Pawar, is in hospital. However, NCP (SP) leaders claimed that she might have done so through video-conferencing but was discouraged by her colleagues after Congress leaders attacked her and Pawar in the wake of NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad’s statement on Friday that the party would support the bill—even though Sule later told the media that the decision was not final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule was not expected to attend the meeting since her father, Sharad Pawar, is in hospital. However, NCP (SP) leaders claimed that she might have done so through video-conferencing but was discouraged by her colleagues after Congress leaders attacked her and Pawar in the wake of NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad’s statement on Friday that the party would support the bill—even though Sule later told the media that the decision was not final. {{/usCountry}}

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Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut both lashed out, declaring that the NCP (SP) was driven solely by the pursuit of power. “Everyone knows that Sharad Pawar’s history is one of stabbing people in the back,” said Raut. “The NCP was formed solely for the sake of power. Without power, it is like a fish out of water.”

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Wadettiwar said that when a list of those responsible for weakening democracy was drawn up in the future, Pawar’s name would figure prominently. “At 86, he has spent his entire life advocating a progressive ideology,” he said. “I had never imagined that someone like him would join hands with communal and fundamentalist forces.”

Both Wadettiwar and Raut also reminded Pawar of the support they had given him. While Wadettiwar emphasised that the Congress gave up its own claim and supported Pawar for a third consecutive Rajya Sabha term this March, Raut pointed out that the NCP (SP)’s eight MPs had been elected with the support of MVA constituents and not the BJP.

The duo also came down hard on the NCP (SP)’s argument that they were supporting the bill to prevent a split in the party. Wadettiwar said that all Pawar and Sule thought about was acquiring power and holding on to it. Raut, on his part, said the interests of the state and country were far more important than the survival of any political party. “Our party was split,” he pointed out. “Six of our MPs were poached to secure support for this very delimitation exercise. Does that mean we fell at Amit Shah’s feet? No. We continued to fight, and are still fighting.”

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Raut added that Modi and Shah had always pursued a policy of bringing Maharashtra to ruin. “Strengthening their hands amounts to betraying Maharashtra and Marathi people, and we will not tolerate it,” he said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP also reminded the NCP (SP) of Modi and Shah’s role in engineering the split in the undivided NCP and breaking the Pawar family. “Supporting the bill amounts to mortgaging your self-respect,” he charged.

NCP (SP) says stand not final

In response to a question about the NCP (SP) skipping the INDIA bloc meeting, Maharashtra president Shashikant Shinde said the party could not be expected to declare its stand without first examining the draft legislation. “If we are branded villains even before we have examined the bill and expressed our views, how is that fair?” he said. “Supriya Tai had explicitly stated that once the bill was tabled, we would discuss it and take a decision.”

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While many believe that the NCP (SP) will go beyond supporting the delimitation bill and actually join the NDA, a section of Congress leaders are doubtful about this, and said they wanted to wait and see Pawar-Sule’s next move. “We have to look at the larger picture,” said a senior Congress leader. “The government would have anyway got the bill passed after the TMC split and the DMK’s shifted stance. If smaller parties are under pressure and can still continue to be in the Opposition, why can’t the NCP (SP)? Besides, if we don’t kick the party out of the MVA or INDIA alliance, what will be its justification to join the NDA?”

Frequently Asked Questions Why are the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizing the NCP (SP)? They accuse the NCP (SP) of betraying the Opposition alliance and Maharashtra’s interests by appearing inclined to support the delimitation bill. Why did Nilesh Lanke miss the INDIA alliance meeting? The story says Nilesh Lanke stayed away from the meeting, but does not give a reason for his absence. What did Shashikant Shinde say about the NCP (SP)’s position on the bill? He said the party needed to examine the draft legislation before declaring its stand and would discuss the bill once it was tabled.