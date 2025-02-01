Mahakumbh: Over 5.42 million devotees take a dip in Triveni waters today

In a spectacular display of faith and devotion, over 5.42 million devotees took dip on Saturday in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Mahakumbh: Over 5.42 million devotees take dip in Triveni waters (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)(Shrikant Singh)

Among these, over 1 million Kalpavasis and 4.42 million pilgrims have taken a dip in the Triveni waters today.

As of January 31, over 314.6 million have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of three rivers since the commencement of the event.

A 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission, their spouses and diplomats from 77 countries is also set to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today.

The ongoing religious event has witnessed an overwhelming show of faith, with millions gathering at the Triveni Sangam to mark this event.

A huge throng of devotees gathered in the Sangam area today to witness the ongoing religious event.

Meanwhile, a three-member judicial commission, formed to investigate the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, in Prayagraj on Friday.

The hospital had admitted many of the victims, with at least 30 reported dead and 60 injured in the tragic incident that occurred early Wednesday morning at the Sangam.

The incident, which occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of 30 people and left 60 others injured.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

The investigation report must be submitted within one month of the commission's formation.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)