Airlines to cut fares for Mahakumbh 2025 by 50%, says aviation minister: Report

Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said a 50% cut in airfare for passengers travelling to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, NDTV reported.. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has announced a 50% cut in air fare for passengers traveling to the Kumbh Mela.(Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI)

The updated fares will come into effect from February 1, the minister told NDTV. The development comes after the government directed airline companies to cut ticket prices after having held three meetings with them.

Also Read: US travel vlogger stuck in traffic for 19 hours, fails to reach Mahakumbh: ‘I slept in the car with my driver’

Airfares for Prayagraj saw a sharp rise during the ongoing Mahakumbh.

However, the government has also ensured that the airlines do not suffer losses due to the fare cut, the NDTV report added.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aviation watchdog, had asked airlines to rationalise airfares for Prayagraj flights after holding a meeting with airline representatives on January 23, 2025.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh 2025 | Anupam Kher, Guru Randhawa, Shankar Mahadevan: Celebs who took a holy dip at Sangam

The DGCA had also approved 81 additional flights in January to meet the increased demand, taking the number of flights operating to and from Uttar Pradesh's holy city to 132.

However, this also resulted in a 21-fold rise in Delhi-Prayagraj ticket prices.

The Mahakumbh which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26. Its total footfall has surpassed 199.4 million so far. There was also a stampede earlier this week due to an overwhelming rush at the main bathing ghats, killing at least 30 people,

Also Read: ‘Came to Mela to seek salvation, leaving with body of loved one’

Besides, a temporary city has sprung up across 4,000 hectares (9,990 acres or the size of 7,500 football fields) on the river banks with 150,000 tents to accommodate the large number of devotees. These also come with an almost equal number of toilets.