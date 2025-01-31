Maha Kumbh 2025 | Anupam Kher, Guru Randhawa, Shankar Mahadevan: Celebs who took a holy dip at Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Celebrities have been thronging the Maha Kumbh festival this year to partake in the festivities. Here's a look at who all have been there till now: Guru Randhawa, Sunil Grover

Remo D’Souza

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, in incognito mode, where he sought spiritual blessings. The 50-year-old posted a video without any caption, but only hashtags, “#harhargange, #mahakumbh2025, #mahakumbhmela2025, #uttarpradeshtourism #prayagraj.”

Shankar Mahadevan

Music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan performed twice at the Maha Kumbh Mela. His first performance was on January 16, at the inaugural ceremony of cultural events, followed by another one on January 28.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher took a holy dip in the Triveni on January 23. Taking to Instagram, he shared a glimpse of himself chanting mantras while offering his prayers. “Mahakumbh mein snaan karke jeevan safal hua!! Pehli baar uss sthaan par pahaunch ke mantra uccharan kiye...” he wrote.

Adah Sharma

Her first experience at the Maha Kumbh mela, Sharma had recited the Shiv Tandav Stotram live on stage at an event too. “There were so many people... maybe lakhs. My connection to Lord Shiva, is something that cannot be expressed in words,” she later said in an interview.

Guru Randhawa

Singer Guru Randhawa, taking to Instagram, shared a video from his spiritual visit, “Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God’s blessing. Har Har Gange!”

Hema Malini

Actor Hema Malini said she has ‘never had such an experience before’ after visiting the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday.

Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, speaking to ANI, shed light on why he decided to pay a visit to Kumbh, “These things are not about Hindus and Muslims; they are about our origin, our civilisation. If you believe you are an Indian, then you should feel everything.”

Milind Usha Soman

Milind Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar took a dubki at Kumbh, and shared the news on social media on Wednesday. “Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh with @ankita_earthy on the very special day of mauni amavasya! Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special. Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Har Har Gange! Har Har Mahadev!!,” he wrote.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey shared pictures of herself taking a dip in the Ganga at the Maha Kumbh. She wore a black printed shirt featuring ‘Mahakal,’ along with the chant ‘Jai Mahakal’ and the ‘Om’ symbol printed all over it. Mahakal is one of the forms of Lord Shiva. After the dip, she did Suryanamaskar.

Sunil Grover

Actor- comedian Sunil Grover was one among the crores of people who made a beeline for the Mahakumbh