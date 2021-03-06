Maharashtra adds over 50k new cases in 6 days: What ministers said on lockdown

The uptick in the number of daily infections in Maharashtra is not anymore sudden as it has become the trend in the state for the past few weeks starting from mid-February. In the past week, the state continues to add around 7,000 cases on average, with an exception on Mach 1, when the state witnessed a slight dip and recorded 6,397 new cases. In total, between February 28 and March 5, the state added 51,612 fresh infections.

On February 28, the number of daily infections in Maharashtra was 8,283. On March 1, the tally dipped to 6,397 only to increase to 7,863 on March 2. A total of 9,855 new cases were reported on March 3 and on March 4, the number was 8,998. On March 5, the state reported the highest-ever hike since October 17, 2020, when the daily spike was recorded at 10.259.

Mumbai too is following a rising trajectory contributing 900 daily infections to the caseload.

Lockdown in districts

A decision on whether to extend lockdowns in districts like Amravati which are still reporting a surge will be taken soon as most of the restrictions are till February 8. Schools and educational institutes are closed in districts.

Deadline of 8-15 days

Addressing a press meet on February 21, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the situation will be reviewed in eight to 15 days. Till then, no statewide restriction was imposed apart from barring any social, cultural, religious, political gathering in the state.

Feb spike of Covid-19 in several states: What we know about mutants, variants

What ministers have said so far on lockdown

Almost a year after the national lockdown was imposed, it is not considered feasible to impose major restrictions on the movement of people and on the functioning of establishments.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his unwillingness to impose another lockdown in the state, but he left the room open as he said, ""I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something." After Thackeray said this on February 28, cases are on the rise.

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said last week that the state government will be considering restricting Mumbai locals timing, services of which have been thrown open to the public on February 1.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation addition commissioner Suresh Kakani has said the civic body is not planning to impose any additional restriction specific to Mumbai as it is relying on increasing test and surveillance.