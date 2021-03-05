Maharashtra reports massive single-day spike of 10,216 Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths; total cases near 2.2 million
Maharashtra reports massive single-day spike of 10,216 Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths
Arnab Goswami exempted from appearing in suicide abetment case till April 16
Two feared drowned in Khadavli river at Titwala in Maharashtra’s Thane
- Sayed and Shaikh, disappeared in the water after 10 minutes following which their friends raised an alarm.
'Failure of constitutional machinery': Fadnavis on vacant post of Speaker
Man accused of cyber fraud gets bail in Mumbai
HC refuses pre-arrest bail, says offences under Trademark Act cognisable
Bombardier to make coaches for Mumbai’s Metro-4 and 4A routes
Follow guidelines while reporting death of Pune woman: HC tells media
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu paid price of speaking against Centre: Saamana
₹650 crore discrepancy found in accounts: I-T department
- The statement added that evidence of cash receipts by the actress amounting to ₹5crore has also been recovered.
Maharashtra: Power tariff for residential consumers to reduce from April 1
Covid vaccination phase 3: 16K get 1st shot in Mumbai on Thursday
Ease of Living Index: Centre’s report ranks Greater Mumbai at 10
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability
