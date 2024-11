Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Full list of BJP candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its full list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. As part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance with Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP) the party named prominent figures, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, among others. Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: On Sunday, the BJP unveiled its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections, pledging to introduce a state anti-conversion law, and provide farm loan waivers. (HT PHOTO)

Polling for the 288-seat assembly is set for November 20, with results to be declared on November 23. The BJP, in coalition with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the Mahayuti banner, will face off against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, consisting of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and the Congress.

On Sunday, the BJP unveiled its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections, pledging to introduce a state anti-conversion law, provide farm loan waivers, increase cash assistance for women to ₹2,100, and offer a ₹10,000 monthly stipend for one million young people. The party also noted that the Mahayuti alliance it heads has not yet finalised a candidate for chief minister.

Here's the full list of BJP candidates

Nagpur South West – Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis

Kamthi – Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule

Shahada (ST) – Rajesh Udesingh Padvi

Nandurbar (ST) – Vijaykumar Krishnarao Gavit

Dhule City – Anup Agarwal

Sindkheda – Jaikumar Jitendrasinh Rawal

Shirpur (ST) – Kashiram Vechan Pawara

Raver – Amol Jawale

Bhusawal (SC) – Sanjay Waman Savkare

Jalgaon City – Suresh Damu Bhole (Rajumama)

Chalisgaon – Mangesh Ramesh Chavan

Jamner – Girish Dattatray Mahajan

Chikhli – Sweta Vidyadhar Mahale

Khamgaon – Akash Pandurang Fundkar

Jalgaon (Jamod) – Sanjay Shriram Kute

Akola East – Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar

Dhamangaon Railway – Pratap Janardhan Adsad

Achalpur – Pravin Tayde

Deoli – Rajesh Bakane

Hinganghat – Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar

Wardha – Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar

Hingna – Sameer Dattatraya Meghe

Nagpur South – Mohan Gopalrao Mate

Nagpur East – Krishna Pancham Khopde

Tirora – Vijay Bharatial Rahangdale

Gondiya – Vinod Agrawal

Amgaon (ST) – Sanjay Hanwantrao Puram

Armori (ST) – Krushna Damaji Gajbe

Ballarpur – Sudhir Sachchidanand Mungantiwar

Chimur – Bunty Bhangadiya

Wani – Sanjivreddy Bapurao Bodkurwar

Ralegaon – Ashok Ramaji Uike

Yavatmal – Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar

Kinwat – Bhimrao Ramjee Keram

Bhokar – Sreejaya Ashok Chavan

Naigaon – Rajesh Sambhaji Pawar

Mukhed – Tushar Rathod

Hingoli – Tanaji Mutkule

Jintur – Meghna Bordikar

Partur – Babanrao Lonikar

Badnapur (SC) – Narayan Kuche

Bhokardan – Santosh Raosaheb Danve

Phulambri – Anuradhatai Atul Chavan

Aurangabad East – Atul Save

Gangapur – Prashant Bamb

Baglan (ST) – Dileep Manglu Borse

Chandvad – Rahul Daulatrao Aher

Nashik East – Rahul Uttamrao Dhikale

Nashik West – Seematai Mahesh Hiray

Nalasopara – Rajan Naik

Bhiwandi West – Mahesh Prabhakar Choughule

Murbad – Kisan Shankar Kathore

Kalyan East – Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwa

Dombivali – Ravindra Dattatray Chavan

Thane – Sanjay Mukund Kelkar

Airoli – Ganesh Naik

Belapur – Manda Vijay Mhatre

Dahisar – Manisha Ashok Chaudhary

Mulund – Mihir Kotecha

Kandivali East – Atul Bhatkhalkar

Charkop – Yogesh Sagar

Malad West – Vinod Shelar

Goregaon – Vidya Jaiprakash Thakur

Andheri West – Ameet Satam

Vile Parle – Parag Alavani

Ghatkopar West – Ram Kadam

Vandre West – Adv. Ashish Shelar

Sion Koliwada – Captain R. Tamil Selvan

Wadala – Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar

Malabar Hill – Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Colaba – Adv. Rahul Suresh Narwekar

Panvel – Prashant Thakur

Uran – Mahesh Baldi

Daund – Adv. Rahul Subhashrao Kul

Chinchwad – Shankar Jagtap

Bhosari – Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge

Shivajinagar – Siddhrath Shirole

Kothrud – Chandrakant Dada Bacchu Patil

Parvati – Madhuri Satish Misal

Shirdi – Radhakrishna Eknathrao Vikhe Patil

Shevgaon – Monika Rajeev Rajale

Rahuri – Shivajirao Bhanudas Kardile

Shrigonda – Pratibha Pachpute

Karjat Jamkhed – Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde

Kaij (SC) – Namita Mundada

Nilanga – Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar

Ausa – Abhimanyu Pawar

Tuljapur – Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil

Solapur City North – Vijaykumar Deshmukh

Akkalkot – Sachin Kalyanshetti

Solapur South – Subhash Deshmukh

Man – Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore

Karad South – Atul Suresh Bhosale

Satara – Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale

Kankavli – Nitesh Narayan Rane

Kolhapur South – Amal Mahadik

Ichalkaranji – Rahul Prakash Awade

Miraj (SC) – Suresh Khade

Sangli – Sudhir Dada Gadgil

Dhule Rural – Ram Bhadane

Malkapur – Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti

Akot – Prakash Gunvantrao Bharsakale

Akola West – Vijay Kamalkishor Agrawal

Washim (SC) – Shyam Ramcharanji Khode

Melghat (ST) – Kewaliram Tulshiram Kale

Gadchiroli (ST) – Dr. Milind Ramji Narote

Rajura – Deorao Vithoba Bhongle

Brahmapuri – Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare

Warora – Karan Sanjay Deotale

Nashik Central – Devyani Suhas Pharande

Vikramgad (ST) – Harishchandra Sakharam Bhoye

Ulhasnagar – Kumar Uttamchand Allani

Pen – Ravindra Dagdu Patil

Khadakwasala – Bhimrao Tapkir

Pune Cantonment (SC) – Sunil Dnyandev Kamble

Kasba Peth – Hemant Narayan Rasane

Latur Rural – Ramesh Kashiram Karad

Solapur City Central – Devendra Rajesh Kothe

Pandharpur – Samadhan Mahadev Autade

Shirala – Satyajit Shivajirao Deshmukh

Jat – Gopichand Kundalik Padalkar

Murtijapur (SC) – Harish Marotiappa Pimple

Karanja – Sai Prakash Dahake

Teosa – Rajesh Shriram Wankhade

Morshi – Umesh (Chandu) Atamaramji Yawalkar

Arvi – Sumit Kishor Wankhede

Katol – Charansing Babulali Thakur

Savner – Dr. Ashish Ranjeet Deshmukh

Nagpur Central – Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke

Nagpur West – Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale

Nagpur North (SC) – Dr. Milind Pandurang Mane

Sakoli – Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar

Chandrapur (SC) – Kishor Gajananrao Jorgewar

Ami (ST) – Raju Narayan Todsam

Umarkhed (SC) – Kishan Maruti Wankhede

Deglur (SC) – Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar

Dahanu (ST) – Vinod Suresh Medha

Vasai – Sneha Premnath Dube

Borivali – Sanjay Upadhyay

Versova – (Dr.) Bharati Hemant Lavekar

Ghatkopar East – Parag Kishorchandra Shah

Ashti – Suresh Ramchandra Dhas

Latur City – (Dr.) Archana Shallesh Patil Chakurkar

Malshiras (SC) – Ram Vitthal Satpute

Karad North – Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade

Palus-Kadegaon – Sangram Sampatrao Deshmukh

Umred (SC) – Sudhir Laxmanrao Parwe

Mira Bhayander – Narendra Lalchandji Mehta