Maharashtra assembly polls 2019: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies on Sunday

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 10:53 IST

Poll-bound Maharashtra will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi canvassing for their parties candidates in several places on Sunday.

Voting for the 288-member assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting will take place on October 24.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena coalition, which also includes other small parties, is in direct contest with the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance.

The BJP is contesting on 150 seats and its ally Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies in Maharashtra. Alliance partners of the BJP have fielded 14 candidates on the party’s symbol.

The Congress and NCP are contesting on 125 seats each and their allies on the remaining 38 seats.

Prime Minister Modi will address rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli in Maharashtra to seek a fresh term for the BJP-led government in the state.

“Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state,” Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address three poll rallies in Chandivali and Dharavi in Mumbai and Latur.

He will campaign in favour of Basavaraj Madhavrao Patil in Ausa in Latur district, Naseem Khan in Chandivali and Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi.

Gandhi will campaign for the Congress for the first time in assembly elections after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 10:26 IST