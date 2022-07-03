Maharashtra assembly speaker polls LIVE: BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar takes charge
Days after political drama unfolded in Maharashtra, the state assembly voted to elect BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar as the state assembly speaker. Narvekar 164 votes vs Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government candidate's 107 votes secured by Sena's Salvi.
This comes days after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister and the BJP returned to power in the state. Devendra Fadnavis also took an oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 12:19 PM
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses assembly
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the Maharashtra assembly after BJP's Narvekar elected as speaker.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 12:13 PM
CM Eknath Shinde addresses Maharashtra assembly
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde addresses the Maharashtra assembly after BJP's Narvekar elected as speaker.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 12:12 PM
SP, AIMIM abstained from voting against Narvekar
Samajwadi Party MLAs and AIMIM MLAs abstained from voting against BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 12:10 PM
MLAs on Opposition benches shouted "ED, ED" as Sena MLA registered head count
MLAs on Opposition benches shouted "ED, ED" when Shiv Sena Yamini Yashwant Jadhav registered her head count for the Speaker's election in the Assembly.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 12:09 PM
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar takes charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 12:00 PM
First-time BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar is new Maharashtra assembly speaker
First-time BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar is new Maharashtra assembly speaker, got 164 votes vs 107 votes secured by Sena's Salvi.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 11:58 AM
BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar gets 164 votes
BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar gets 164 votes, crossing the majority mark.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 11:54 AM
Rajan Salvi gets 107 votes
Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate Rajan Salvi gets 107 votes.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 11:53 AM
Who is Rahul Narvekar, the BJP candidate for Maharashtra speaker election
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Narvekar on Friday filed his nomination as the party candidate for the election to the post of Maharashtra assembly speaker. Know all about him here
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 11:42 AM
BJP's Rahul Narwekar gets majority of votes
BJP's Rahul Narwekar gets majority of votes in Maharashtra assembly speaker polls, day before Eknath Shinde expected to face floor test.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 11:37 AM
Deputy Speaker asks for headcount in house
Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal asks for headcount in house for election to speakers post.
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 11:32 AM
Voting for Maharashtra assembly speaker election underway
The voting for assembly speaker election is underway with BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar and MVA candidate Rajan Salvi in the fray.