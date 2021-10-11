Maharashtra bandh live: 8 BEST buses vandalised, local train services unaffected till now
- Maharashtra Bandh LIVE updates: The shutdown is called to mark the ruling government's solidarity with farmers, agitating against the three farm laws and to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Maharashtra Bandh LIVE updates: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- a ruling alliance of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena -- has called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which at least eight were killed including four farmers. The bandh is being observed in solidarity with farmers of the country, who are protesting since last year against the Centre's three farm legislation.
"The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators," said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Sunday as he urged the state residents to support the bandh.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut also said that it is necessary to wake people up against the Centre’s anti-farmer policies, adding that farmers are not alone in their fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 11:16 AM
Petrol pumps deserted in Worly amid shutdown
Petrol pumps in Worli, Dadar and Matunga that usually see long lines of commuters and cabs for CNG, are empty today. Natraj market which is one of the biggest retail shopping centre in Mumbai's western suburbs is also shut.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 11:03 AM
Maharashtra bandh supported by all major political parties, unions: NCP
"All the major political parties, organizations and labour unions have supported the Maharashtra bandh. Our bandh is successful. We have been making appeals to avoid any sort of violence," says NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 10:21 AM
MVA holds protests in Nagpur
Workers from all the three ruling parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — holding a joint protest at Sanvidhan Chowk at Nagpur.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 10:18 AM
Shops closed at Dadar
Shop closed at Dadar during the strike called by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 09:57 AM
APMC markets closed in Navi Mumbai, Nashik
Hindmata market, one of the biggest cloth market fully closed. Similarly all shops at Lalbaug, Parel and Dadar closed. In Navi Mumbai and Nashik, APMC markets are completely shut.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 09:55 AM
Local train services unaffected: Officials
Local train services in Mumbai were unaffected till now, informs officials amid the complete shutdown call.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 09:53 AM
Eight buses vandalised in Mumbai since last night: BEST spokesperson
Eight BEST buses vandalised since last night in Mumbai. We have sought police protection for operating services and currently very few buses have been operated since morning, says BEST Spokesperson.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 09:46 AM
Congress leaders to sit on ‘maun vrat’ outside Raj Bhavan
Congress to do maun vrat andolan outside Raj Bhavan at 11 am to protest killing of farmers in Lakhimkheri Kheri. Maharashtra state unit chief Nana Patole to lead the agitation.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 09:45 AM
BJP opposes shutdown, called by ruling Maharashtra govt
BJP has opposed the Maharashtra bandh announced by the ruling parties. BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, "Sena has always opposed the development. They had indirectly supported the mill workers strike in 1980s, opposed key development projects including airports in Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg, coastal road and now observing bandh when people are distressed because of Covid lockdown," he said.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 09:36 AM
Shiv Sena workers stage ‘rasta roko' at Pune -Bengluru highway
Shiv Sena workers staged ‘rasta roko' (block the road) on Pune -Bengluru national highway in Kolhapur as part of the Maharashtra bandh call given by three ruling parties. Sena workers were detained by the police.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 07:58 AM
Deserted streets of Bandra
Streets were deserted as the shutdown came into effect on Monday.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 07:20 AM
Some traders' union extend support to shutdown
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ association has also announced that all the fruit, vegetable, onion, potato markets will remain closed on Monday. The traders’ union has also appealed to all the members to support the shutdown by keeping their trade closed on Monday. They have appealed to the farmers not to bring their agricultural produce to the market on Monday.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 06:28 AM
Security heightened at Mumbai ahead of shutdown
In view of the bandh, security arrangements have been heightened in the state's capital city of Mumbai. The police on Sunday said that strict patrolling will be held to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Striking reserves will also be deployed at strategic points, with three companies of Maharashtra state reserve police force (SRPF), 500 Home Guards and 700 men from Local Arms units, news agencies reported quoting police.
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 05:55 AM
Maharashtra bandh today: What you need to know
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the Maharashtra bandh decision and the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the ruling parties are politicising the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Read More
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 05:33 AM
Traders body objects to Maharashtra bandh call
The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) in Maharashtra has objected to the bandh on Monday. The traders' union in a statement on Sunday said they were limping back to business after eighteen months of lockdowns amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the bandh would hit their earnings.