e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Maharashtra

  • 242 / 288
  • Majority Mark 145
Party Wins/Leads 2014*
BJP+ 168 185
Cong+ 66 83
Others 8 20

*Shiv Sena and BJP fought 2014 Assembly election separately.

*Congress and NCP fought 2014 Assembly election separately.

Haryana

  • 83 / 90
  • Majority Mark 46
Party Wins/Leads 2014
BJP 52 47
Cong 23 15
Others 8 28
LIVE

Live #ElectionsWithHT: Latest updates, sharpest analysis and more

SOURCE: CVOTER

Maharashtra BJP makes ‘victory’ preparations, places order for 5000 laddus

Reports say, BJP officials have given order for 5000 ‘laddus’ and for putting up a huge screen to see the live coverage of counting.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2019 08:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP workers have been asked to assembly at the party office near Mantralaya, or the state secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10 am on Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge.
BJP workers have been asked to assembly at the party office near Mantralaya, or the state secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10 am on Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge. (ANI image)
         

As counting for Maharashtra and Haryana elections gets underway, the BJP has already begun “victory” preparations at its Mumbai headquarters. Most exit polls have projected that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine will romp home easily.

The exit polls also indicate that the numbers for the BJP are set to increase in both states (Haryana and Maharashtra), in line with its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, in which it managed to increase its majority in Parliament.

Reports say, BJP officials have given order for 5000 ‘laddus’ and for putting up a huge screen to see the live coverage of counting.

Orders for garlands are also placed, a party official said on Wednesday.

Follow assembly election results 2019 live updates here.

BJP workers have been asked to assembly at the party office near Mantralaya, or the state secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10 am on Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Voting for the total 288-member house was held on October 21, which saw a voter turnout of 61.13%.

The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena and other smaller parties.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 08:15 IST

tags
top news
LIVE | Early trends suggest BJP to retain power in Haryana, Maharashtra
LIVE | Early trends suggest BJP to retain power in Haryana, Maharashtra
India moves up 14 spots to 63 on World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking
India moves up 14 spots to 63 on World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking 2nd term, leads in early trends
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking 2nd term, leads in early trends
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Raids find tax fraud of Rs 1K-crore by e-governance service provider Alankit group
Raids find tax fraud of Rs 1K-crore by e-governance service provider Alankit group
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Manju Warrier files case against Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon
Manju Warrier files case against Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon
Swiggy customer in Hyderabad refuses to accept food delivered by Muslim man
Swiggy customer in Hyderabad refuses to accept food delivered by Muslim man
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News