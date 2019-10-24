Maharashtra BJP makes ‘victory’ preparations, places order for 5000 laddus

india

As counting for Maharashtra and Haryana elections gets underway, the BJP has already begun “victory” preparations at its Mumbai headquarters. Most exit polls have projected that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine will romp home easily.

The exit polls also indicate that the numbers for the BJP are set to increase in both states (Haryana and Maharashtra), in line with its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, in which it managed to increase its majority in Parliament.

Reports say, BJP officials have given order for 5000 ‘laddus’ and for putting up a huge screen to see the live coverage of counting.

Orders for garlands are also placed, a party official said on Wednesday.

BJP workers have been asked to assembly at the party office near Mantralaya, or the state secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10 am on Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Voting for the total 288-member house was held on October 21, which saw a voter turnout of 61.13%.

The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena and other smaller parties.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 08:15 IST