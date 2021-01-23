IND USA
Maharashtra chief minister to inaugurate Patri Pool bridge in Kalyan on Jan 25

"It will provide a big relief to the commuters, particularly the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli," Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde said.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray greets during a press conference.(ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the reconstructed Patri Pool bridge, which connects Kalyan to Dombivli in Thane district, on January 25 through video-conference.

Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, told this to reporters on Friday.

"The old Patri Pool bridge, which was built in 1914, posed a big threat as it had become dilapidated. It was pulled down in November 2018. Although its reconstruction process faced several hurdles, the new bridge is now ready," he said.

"It will provide a big relief to the commuters, particularly the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli," he said.

