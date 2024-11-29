Maharashtra CM deal sealed? Eknath Shinde's ‘positive’ reaction after meeting Amit Shah

Maharashtra CM news: Amid continued suspense regarding the Mahayuti alliance's chief minister's pick, Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde called the first post-election meeting with Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, “good and positive”. Maharashtra's caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

Eknath Shinde asserted that the final name for the chief minister's position would likely be decided in another meeting to be held later.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We discussed with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," Eknath Shinde told reporters.

‘Ladla Bhai has arrived’: Eknath Shinde on his role in Mahayuti

Earlier, Eknath Shinde reiterated that there were no obstacles regarding the chief minister's post and that "Ladla Bhai" is a title that holds more significance for him than anything else.

"I cleared my role in the press conference yesterday that there are no obstacles regarding the chief minister of Mahayuti. This 'ladla bhai' has arrived in Delhi and the 'ladla bhai' is a designation higher than anything else for me," Shinde said before the meeting.

Shinde had stated on Wednesday that he would accept any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the CM face for the state.

Who all were present in Mahayuti meeting?

The first official meeting of the Mahayuti alliance that hosted Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders was held on Thursday in the presence of Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

After the meeting, Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar left the national capital at late night.

The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

CM likely to be from BJP, decision on Saturday: Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met leaders of the three political parties in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Thursday and decided the power-sharing structure in the state.

It has been reported that the BJP will hold the chief minister’s post but Amit Shah is believed to have given the nod for two deputy chief ministers, one from each ally, the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

The BJP is expected to pick its leader for the CM’s post on Saturday in a meeting of MLAs in Mumbai.

No internal differences: Devendra Fadnavis on unity in Mahayuti alliance

Earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting the leaders.

"In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results," he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalise its choice for Chief Minister.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)