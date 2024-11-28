Eknath Shinde's son lauds father's ‘alliance dharma’ amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant said he is proud of his father for setting an example of following the "alliance dharma" by setting aside personal ambition. The remarks come after the Shiv Sena supremo agreed to step aside from the state's top post if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA leader Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decides so. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with son MP Shrikant Shinde. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

In a post on microblogging platform X on Wednesday night, Shrikant Shinde said his father has an unbreakable bond with the people of Maharashtra.

He toiled for every section of the society day and night, said the Shiv Sena leader, whose party is an ally of the BJP and NCP.

Shrikanth Shinde's post came after Eknath Shinde held a press conference on Wednesday where he announced the Shiv Sena would support the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to name the next Maharashtra CM, paving the way for the BJP to head the new government.

The caretaker CM has said he had spoken to PM Modi and Home Minister Shah and assured them that there will be no "hindrance" from his side in the formation of new government in the state, adding that his party will fully support the decision.

‘Proud of my father’

"I am proud of my father and chief leader of the Shiv Sena. He kept faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and set an example of the alliance dharma, keeping his personal ambition aside," Shrikant Shinde said.

He further said his father worked as the "Common Man" and opened the doors of Varsha, the chief minister's official residence here, for the people.

It is said that power allures almost everyone but Eknath Shinde is an exception. For him, service towards the nation and people is of paramount priority and his legacy will inspire future generations, the Kalyan Lok Sabha member added.

The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state got a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Maharashtra by getting a whopping 132 seats, the highest among all constituents of the NDA in the state. Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. .

With Shinde declaring the Shiv Sena would not be a “hurdle” in the formation of new government, two-time BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, one of the architects of the Mahayuti's grand win in the polls, is emerging as a possible pick for the top post.