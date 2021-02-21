Home / India News / 'Second wave knocking on our door': CM Uddhav Thackeray on fresh Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra
india news

'Second wave knocking on our door': CM Uddhav Thackeray on fresh Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra

Addressing the state virtually, Thackeray said that cases were increasing and it would be ascertained in two weeks whether there is a second wave of Covid-19 or not.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting through video conference of all divisional commissioners and collectors on COVID19 situation in the state, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that the war against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic is similar to World War and added that mask acts as an effective shield against the infection.

Addressing the state virtually, Thackeray said that cases were increasing and it would be ascertained in two weeks whether there is a second wave of Covid-19 or not.

"We want to keep everything open, but the cases are on the rise. There is sudden spike in cases over last two weeks," said Thackeray.

Amid the state government imposing lockdown in some districts of Mahrashtra to curb the spread of the disease, the chief minister said that nobody likes to be placed under lockdown but some restrictions would have to be followed.

Reiterating on this point, the chief minister said that lockdown is known to break the chain of transmission of the virus but pointed out that it would be very difficult to implement it again. "If we do not follow the norms, we will have to impose the strictest lockdown," Thackeray said during the virtual address.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP