'Second wave knocking on our door': CM Uddhav Thackeray on fresh Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that the war against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic is similar to World War and added that mask acts as an effective shield against the infection.

Addressing the state virtually, Thackeray said that cases were increasing and it would be ascertained in two weeks whether there is a second wave of Covid-19 or not.

"We want to keep everything open, but the cases are on the rise. There is sudden spike in cases over last two weeks," said Thackeray.

Amid the state government imposing lockdown in some districts of Mahrashtra to curb the spread of the disease, the chief minister said that nobody likes to be placed under lockdown but some restrictions would have to be followed.

Reiterating on this point, the chief minister said that lockdown is known to break the chain of transmission of the virus but pointed out that it would be very difficult to implement it again. "If we do not follow the norms, we will have to impose the strictest lockdown," Thackeray said during the virtual address.