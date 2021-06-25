Maharashtra Covid tally crosses 6 million mark

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 9,844 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 6,000,000 mark. The total number of cases till now is 6,007,431 in Maharashtra. The first case in the state was recorded in Pune on March 9, 2020.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said the government has been able to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have a population of more than 120 million in Maharashtra and till now 6,007,431 have been infected with the virus. This shows that we have been able to deal effectively with Covid-19,” said Dr Lahane.

Of the 9,844 new cases, 773 were from Mumbai. The city also witnessed 10 deaths, taking its total death toll to 15,348.

The second wave that started in Maharashtra on February 10 has so far led to 3,958,629 new Covid-19 cases and 68,499 deaths within four months, compared to the first wave which saw 2,048,802 cases, along with 51,360 deaths in approximately 11 months.

Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said most of the cases were in the second wave. “We have 64% cases in the second wave as it was more infectious, virulent and also lethal compared to the first one,” said Gilada. “Even today, we are facing problems in mainly rural parts of Maharashtra in places such as Kolhapur, Raigad and Ratnagiri,” he added.