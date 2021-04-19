Maharashtra Covid toll crosses 60k; state sees 68,631 new cases

Covid-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra continued to rise on Sunday as the state reels under the shortage of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir injections. The state reported its highest single-day spike of 68,631 cases, taking the tally to 3,839,338.

Maharashtra also breached a grim milestone of 60,000 deaths after adding 503 deaths – the highest single-day surge after 215 days – when 515 deaths were reported on September 15. The state’s Covid-19 toll now stands at 60, 473. The latest 10,000 deaths were reported in 99 days, after the 50,000-mark was crossed on January 9. Maharashtra had breached the 40,000 deaths-mark on October 10.

Also Read | Covid-19: Can people catch coronavirus again?

Mumbai reported 8,468 cases and 53 deaths on Sunday, followed by Pune (6,541 cases and 36 deaths), Nagpur with 4,724 cases and 22 deaths and Nashik (2,049 cases and three deaths).

Currently, there are 670,388 active cases in the state. Pune has the most (122,486) number of active cases, followed by Mumbai (86,688).

Dr Satyendranath Mehra, medical director at Masina Hospital in Byculla, attributed the high mortality rate to the shortage of oxygen cylinders and ICU (intensive care unit) beds. “We are seeing the shortage of these along with medicines like Remdesivir,” said Dr Mehra.