Home / India News / Maharashtra Covid toll crosses 60k; state sees 68,631 new cases
india news

Maharashtra Covid toll crosses 60k; state sees 68,631 new cases

The latest 10,000 deaths were reported in 99 days, after the 50,000-mark was crossed on January 9. Maharashtra had breached the 40,000 deaths-mark on October 10
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST
A health worker takes swab samples from a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai on Friday, April 16. (File photo)

Covid-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra continued to rise on Sunday as the state reels under the shortage of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir injections. The state reported its highest single-day spike of 68,631 cases, taking the tally to 3,839,338.

Maharashtra also breached a grim milestone of 60,000 deaths after adding 503 deaths – the highest single-day surge after 215 days – when 515 deaths were reported on September 15. The state’s Covid-19 toll now stands at 60, 473. The latest 10,000 deaths were reported in 99 days, after the 50,000-mark was crossed on January 9. Maharashtra had breached the 40,000 deaths-mark on October 10.

Also Read | Covid-19: Can people catch coronavirus again?

Mumbai reported 8,468 cases and 53 deaths on Sunday, followed by Pune (6,541 cases and 36 deaths), Nagpur with 4,724 cases and 22 deaths and Nashik (2,049 cases and three deaths).

Currently, there are 670,388 active cases in the state. Pune has the most (122,486) number of active cases, followed by Mumbai (86,688).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE (Main) deferred, new dates to be out 15 days before exam

Kerala is severely hit by Covid-19 yet helps Goa with 20,000 litres of oxygen

Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas till Thursday

From Rajasthan to Delhi, states ramp up measures to battle Covid-19

Dr Satyendranath Mehra, medical director at Masina Hospital in Byculla, attributed the high mortality rate to the shortage of oxygen cylinders and ICU (intensive care unit) beds. “We are seeing the shortage of these along with medicines like Remdesivir,” said Dr Mehra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP