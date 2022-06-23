Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra crisis: MLAs who are still with Uddhav Thackeray camp. Check list

Maharashtra political crisis: A poster war between the Thackeray and Shinde-led camps as numbers are stacked against the Maharashtra chief minister.
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters gathered outside his private residence 'Matoshree', after leaving from his official residence 'Varsha',(PTI)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 05:50 PM IST
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is left with 16 MLAs on his side after six more legislators joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction in Guwahati on Thursday. Deepak Kesarkar, Sada Sarvankar, Mangesh Kudalkar, and Sanjay Rathod were among those who joined the rebel camp today, while one lawmaker, Dadaji Bhuse from Malegaon Outer, is believed to be undecided.

Though Thackeray's camp has been claiming to have numbers on its side, saying many MLAs lodged in a Guwahati hotel are in touch with them, it has shown willingness to discuss the party's future with the NCP-Congress coalition. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai if they want the party to leave the ruling coalition.

“If the rebel MLAs want Shiv Sena to pull out of MVA then they must make an official representation to Shiv Sena chief. We will discuss it but show the courage to come back to Mumbai. They must come back in 24 hours,” said Raut.

Meanwhile, the Shinde-led faction posed for a photograph in the hotel in a show of strength to challenge the current coalition government.

Here's the list of Shiv Sena MLAs who are still with Uddhav Thackeray:

MLA nameConstituency
Ramesh KorgaonkarBhandup, Mumbai
Ajay ChaudharySewree, Mumbai
Bhaskar JadhavGuhagar, Ratnagiri
Nitin DeshmukhBalapur, Akola
Aaditya ThackerayWorli, Mumbai
Vaibhav NaikKudal, Sindhudurg
Kailash PatilOsmanabad
Rahul PatilParbhani
Sanjay PotnisKalina, Mumbai
Sunil PrabhuDindoshi, Mumbai
Prakash FatarpekarChembur, Mumbai
Santosh BangarKalamnuri, Hingoli
Sunil RautVikhroli, Mumbai
Ravindra WaikarJogeshwari East, Mumbai
Uday SamantRatnagiri
Rajan SalviRajapur, Ratnagiri
