After Shiv Sena MLA alleges abduction, Shinde camp releases his pictures with rebels

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction on Thursday released pictures of party MLA Nitin Deshmukh with other rebels in an apparent attempt to reject his abduction allegations. In one of the two pictures released by the Shinde camp, Deshmukh is sitting with other Sena MLAs in a chartered plane. In the second photograph, Deshmukh can be seen posing in front of a camera for a selfie with his party colleagues.

It is believed that the pictures were taken during Deshmukh's journey from Surat to Guwahati, from where he returned to Mumbai within hours. However, HT couldn't independently verify the time and location of the photographs shared by the Shinde camp.

Maha crisis: Allies vow stand by Uddhav as Sena makes an offer to rebel MLAs

Deshmukh had alleged that he was forcibly taken to Surat and requested Shinde for his return to Mumbai after it became clear to him “there was a plot against our government”. Recounting the drama, the Sena MLA from Maharashtra's Balapur constituency said told a press conference that he kept walking on a highway to escape the “abduction” but was caught by Surat police.

“I appeal to Eknath Shinde and others to come back. The BJP is plotting against Shiv Sena through you, but do not fall prey to it. Balasaheb, Uddhav Ji and Shiv Sena have given you all everything,” Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has asked rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai within 24 hours and make an official representation to party chief Uddhav Thackeray if they want Shiv Sena to pull out of the coalition with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON