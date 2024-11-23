Menu Explore
Devendra Fadnavis leads on Nagpur South West seat, show early trends

ByHT News Desk
Nov 23, 2024 08:31 AM IST

Devendra Fadnavis, a key figure in Bharatiya Janata Party's state machinery has represented Nagpur South West since 2009.

Devendra Fadnavis contested the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election, aiming for a fourth consecutive victory from the Nagpur South West constituency. A seasoned Bharatiya Janata Party leader and a key figure in the party’s state machinery, Devendra Fadnavis banked on his development track record and political clout to secure victory.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a public meeting.(PTI)
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a public meeting.(PTI)

Fadnavis has represented Nagpur South West since 2009, steadily building a stronghold in the constituency. In the 2019 assembly poll, he secured a decisive victory with a margin of over 49,000 votes, reaffirming his dominance. Over the years, his focus on infrastructure development and urban welfare projects has been central to his governance narrative.

Also Read: Maharashtra election result LIVE

However, the 2024 election tested his mettle as Congress candidate Praful Gudadhe mounted a challenge. Gudadhe highlighted voter discontent over urban infrastructure issues, including traffic congestion, waste management, and housing concerns. His campaign tapped into growing dissatisfaction with BJP policies, particularly among urban voters who felt underserved.

For Fadnavis, the stakes were high. The contest was emblematic of the larger electoral dynamics in Maharashtra, where the Opposition was working to counter the BJP’s influence by emphasising governance lapses. Fadnavis, on the other hand, highlighted his developmental initiatives and pushed back against the Opposition’s claims, framing his campaign around continuity and progress.

Devendra Fadnavis's political journey

Devendra Fadnavis’s political journey reflects a steady rise through the ranks of Maharashtra’s political landscape. Starting early, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the BJP's youth wing, setting the stage for a career defined by leadership and strategy. In 1997, he became Nagpur’s youngest mayor at 27, marking his entry into public life with a focus on governance.

Fadnavis was elected to the Maharashtra legislative assembly from Nagpur in 1999, a constituency he has represented ever since. Over the years, he earned a reputation as a policy-driven leader, championing governance, infrastructure, and development issues. His stature within the BJP grew, leading to his appointment as Maharashtra’s chief minister in 2014, making him the state’s second-youngest CM. He prioritised infrastructure expansion, urban renewal, and industrial growth during his tenure, positioning Maharashtra as a key economic hub.

After the 2019 assembly election, Fadnavis briefly held the chief minister’s post amid political turmoil before assuming the role of deputy chief minister in 2022.

