Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 Live: Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav camp, who is predicted to win?

Lok Sabha election: Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during voting in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 Live: Welcome to our live coverage of the exit poll results, which will give an early indication of the likely outcomes of the Lok Sabha election 2024 - before the official results are declared on June 4. The exit polls will begin at 6:30 pm, shortly after the last phase of polling concludes. An exit poll is a post-election survey where the electors are asked who they voted for after exiting the polling station....Read More

The Lok Sabha election is being conducted across 48 constituencies in Maharashtra - the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting in the state was held in five phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4, along with other states.

In Maharashtra, a fierce battle is being witnessed between the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP alliance.

Some of the key candidates contesting the election include two union ministers belonging to the BJP—Piyush Goyal from Mumbai-North and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central, BJP’s Pankaja Munde from Beed, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati, among others.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, its alliance partner Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats, NCP (undivided) won four, and Congress and AIMIM each won a seat. An independent candidate won one seat.

Where to watch exit polls?

News channels will begin revealing their projections by 6:30-7 pm today. These will also be live-streamed on various social media platforms, including YouTube. The most prominent exit polls in India are usually conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others, and shown on TV channels including ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, Zee News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and others.