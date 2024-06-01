 CVoter Maharashtra exit poll result 2024: Tough battle between NDA, INDIA bloc | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
CVoter Maharashtra exit poll result 2024: Tough battle between NDA, INDIA bloc

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Jun 01, 2024 09:29 PM IST

ABP-CVoter exit poll results 2024 predicted between 22 and 26 seats for the the NDA and between 23 and 25 for the INDIA bloc.

Maharashtra is poised for a neck-and-neck contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections as ABP-CVoter exit poll results 2024 predicted between 22 and 26 seats for the former and between 23 and 25 for the latter. The NDA may secure 45.3 per cent vote share, while the INDIA bloc could end up securing 44 per cent vote share in Maharashtra. Others are likely to get a 10.7 per cent vote share, ABP-CVoter predicted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.(File)
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.(File)

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 42 seats, while in 2019, the alliance bagged 41 seats in Maharashtra. This time, it seems the BJP-led NDA is set to face a tough fight from the opposition's INDIA bloc. Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, 35 were polled in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. Votes will be counted on June 4. An election official said the average voter turnout in the last four phases was 62.9 per cent. In the 2019 elections, the average for these constituencies was 62.5 per cent.

Live Updates on Maharashtra exit polls

In Maharashtra, a fierce battle was witnessed between the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP alliance.

Some of the key candidates contesting the election include two Union ministers belonging to the BJP—Piyush Goyal from Mumbai-North and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central, BJP’s Pankaja Munde from Beed, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati, among others.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, its alliance partner Shiv Sena (which was then undivided) won 18 seats, NCP (undivided) won four, and Congress and AIMIM each won a seat. An independent candidate won one seat.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Exit Poll 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / CVoter Maharashtra exit poll result 2024: Tough battle between NDA, INDIA bloc
