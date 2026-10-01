Maharashtra makes Aadhaar mandatory for immovable property registration from October 1

Maharashtra has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for the registration of immovable property documents from October 1, with the new rule covering 63 types of registrations, including property sale, purchase, mortgage and partition deeds, a revenue department official said.

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the decision was taken following the instructions of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to curb cheating in property transactions

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Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said no document would be registered without Aadhaar identification, as part of measures to prevent fraud in property transactions.

Bawankule said the decision was taken following the instructions of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to curb cheating in property transactions. A notification regarding the decision was published in the official gazette.

The new requirement will apply to 63 types of document registrations, including property sale, purchase, mortgage and partition deeds.

“The registration of immovable property documents is carried out by the Registration and Stamps Department under the Revenue Department. Fraud involving fake witnesses and fake parties will now be eliminated. The move will reduce human intervention in the registration process, prevent fraudulent practices and make the entire system more efficient and transparent,” Bawankule said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the new provisions, individuals who do not have an Aadhaar number will have to submit proof of having applied for Aadhaar along with other government-issued identity documents. “They will also have to provide documents establishing their relationship with the person concerned in the transaction. The transaction will be finalised only after the submitted documents and identity details are verified,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the new provisions, individuals who do not have an Aadhaar number will have to submit proof of having applied for Aadhaar along with other government-issued identity documents. “They will also have to provide documents establishing their relationship with the person concerned in the transaction. The transaction will be finalised only after the submitted documents and identity details are verified,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Special provisions for children

The notification also contains special provisions for children and certain eligible categories. In the case of individuals below 18 years of age, an Aadhaar enrolment application will be made with the consent of their parents or legal guardians.

The government has also clarified that no child or eligible beneficiary will be denied the benefit of document registration solely because an Aadhaar number is not available.

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The revenue department said the new system is aimed at strengthening identity verification during document registration, reducing the scope for impersonation and ensuring greater transparency and security in property-related transactions.