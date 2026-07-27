Maharashtra NEET aspirant dies by suicide; family says she was distressed after re-test result

A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her home in Jalalpur village in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district after reportedly becoming distressed over her score in the NEET re-examination, police said on Monday.

The Karjat Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo/Representative)

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The deceased had secured 166 marks in the NEET re-test, according to police. The Karjat Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation.

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She had appeared for the NEET re-examination, but was disheartened after she missed the qualifying level by a narrow margin of marks. While talking to the media, her uncle stated that she was suffering from depression due to this, adding that a note was found near her.

According to her uncle, she was under mental stress because she had not achieved the score she expected. At the time of the incident, her father and brother had gone to Pandharpur for a pilgrimage. Her mother was at home, busy with household chores.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the aspirant was studying in her room. When there was no sound or movement from her for a long time, her mother opened the door and was horrified by what she saw. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the aspirant was studying in her room. When there was no sound or movement from her for a long time, her mother opened the door and was horrified by what she saw. {{/usCountry}}

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In the suicide note, the teenager stated that she had scored 166 marks re-test, against the cutoff of 177. She expressed that she was depressed because she had not achieved the expected success in the exam, and her dream of becoming a doctor remained unfulfilled. The note also stated that neither her parents nor her brother should be held responsible for her extreme step.

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According to her father, the girl died by suicide on Saturday afternoon.

Another aspirant also died by suicide on July 25 after the NEET-UG paper leak. Her parents demanded justice for their daughter and compensation, expressing that they are not satisfied with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Her mother called for stringent action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak.

Several NEET aspirants, allegedly, died by suicide, igniting a widespread row over the paper leak.

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On July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion".

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Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290