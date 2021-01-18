Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: BJP on top with 646 panchayats, Shiv Sena trails with 435

The counting for gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra began on Monday, with the results expected in the evening. According to initial trends, the ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are in a dominant position.





Though the village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders.

About half or 12,711 village panchayats went to the polls on January 15, while 162 panchayats in Gadchiroli will see polls on January 20. The rest of the panchayats were announced unopposed. A total of 2,14,880 candidates were in the fray for 1,25, 709 seats, for which 3,56,221 nominations were filed.

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra were held peacefully on Friday. The polls were held with Covid-19 protocols in place.





There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra.