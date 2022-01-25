Maharashtra: PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Selsura road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra, in which the son of a local lawmaker was killed. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Twitter, quoting PM Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"PM @narendramodi announced that Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura. Those who are injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a subsequent tweet.

Seven people, including some medical students and the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Rahangdale, were killed in Wardha district of Maharashtra when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge early on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1:30am near Selsura village in the district in east Maharashtra, an official said.

The police said that prima facie it appears that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle which fell off a bridge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the students were on their way to Wardha from Deoli when their vehicle fell.

The deceased have been identified as students of Sawangi Medical College in Wardha. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first year MBBS students and Nitesh Singh a medical intern, news agency ANI reported.