Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Assam minister Ashok Singhal meets rebel MLAs
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Assam minister Ashok Singhal meets rebel MLAs

Maharashtra political crisis: On Saturday night, Assam minister Ashok Singhal arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati to meet the rebel MLAs.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati (HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 06:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Maharashtra political crisis: As the political crisis in Maharashtra intensifies with no signs of a resolution, Assam minister Ashok Singhal on Saturday night arrived at Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam's Guwahati to meet rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Eknath Shinde. The political situation in the state seems to be slowly moving in favour of Eknath Shinde with four more party MLAs reaching Guwahati on Thursday.

Shinde, along with other MLAs have been camping at a five-star hotel in the city since Tuesday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 26 Jun 2022 06:11 AM

    Assam minister meets rebel MLAs in Guwahati

