Shiv Sena workers damage Pune office of rebel MLA
The Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised an office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently camping with other dissidents led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. The protestors also wrote “gaddar” (traitor) on a wall of the office and raised slogans against him and other rebel MLAs.
Following the attack at Sawant’s Bhairavnath Sugar Works office located at Balaji area in Katraj in the morning, police provided protection to his other offices and residence in Pune.
Sena corporator Vishal Dhanawade, who was part of the action, said, “The ransacking of Sawant’s office is just the beginning and the offices of every traitor (rebel MLA) will be destroyed in the coming days.”
The Sena workers also ransacked an office of Shinde at Sadashiv peth. Some party workers gathered at Yerawada in support of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and raised slogans against rebel MLAs.
“Our party workers vandalised Tanaji Sawant’s office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked. No one will be spared,” said Sanjay More, Shiv Sena Pune city head.
Reacting to the incident, Sawant, who represents the Paranda assembly constituency in the Osmanabad district, warned of a “tit for tat” response once the political crisis is resolved.
“We are patient due to orders from our leader Eknath Shinde. We will tit for tat reply once this political issue is resolved. It is my humble request to (vandals) to stay within their limits,” he said in a Facebook post in Marathi.
Talking about the incident, DCP Sagar Patil said, “Sawant’s sugar factory office was attacked between 10.30 am and 11 am. We are registering a case in this connection and instructions to take further action have been given to the local police officials.”
Sawant was minister of state in the previous government led by the BJP-Sena alliance. According to party workers, Sawant was unhappy over not being given a ministerial post in the Maha Vikas Agadhi government. He was the first Sena rebel to speak to the media at Surat claiming clear majority.
Though Sawant hails from Marathwada region, his educational institute is located in Pune with office at Katraj.
With agency inputs
-
PMC appoints officers for sewage works in 11 merged villages
Taking up the basic infrastructure projects, Pune Municipal Corporation has appointed officers to carry out the sewage line works in 11 merged villages. Of the 34 villages merged with PMC in two phases in the last four years, the first phase will cover 11 villages and remaining in the next phase. Jagdish Khanore is managing the Japan International Cooperation Agency project where PMC is erecting 11 new sewage treatment plants.
-
Omicron’s BA.2.38, BA.2 sub-lineages drive June’s Covid surge, reveals genome sequencing
Mumbai In the latest genome sequencing conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, it was discovered that the current June surge is mostly driven by the BA.2.38 and BA.2 - Omicron sub-lineages in Mumbai. The BMC laboratory, which started genome sequencing from August last year, processed 364 samples collected between June 1-18. From June 1 to 24, the city has seen 38,059 fresh infections and 28 Covid deaths till date.
-
Ludhiana: Industry up in arms over government’s decision to ban single-use plastic from July 1
Plastic manufacturers and traders in the city have objected to the government's decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. Ruing financial losses incurred by the industry in the past, Punjab Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association president Gurdeep Singh Batra said that if the state government intends to follow the Union government's directions, it should also allow plastic carry bags with width of 75 micron or more.
-
U.P.: Lakhimpur Kheri basic teachers to get GPF statements first time in decades!
For the first time in their decades' long service, Lakhimpur Kheri's basic school teachers, who are covered under the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, would receive their annual statement of GPF accounts by June next year. A teacher Rama Shankar Katiyar who retired on March 31, 2017 and was paid ₹14, 02, 215 as GPF disagreed with the final payment and urged for recalculation but his appeal was ignored. Another teacher Ram Chandra retired on March 31, 2018 and got his GPF payment.
-
Pune city reports second-most rain-deficient June in last 10 years
With 25 days of June almost over, Pune city reported its second-most rainfall-deficient month in the last decade. The city has reported just 33.7 mm rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a rainfall deficiency of 89.6 mm. According to the met department, Pune district is showing a rainfall deficit of 73 per cent between June 1 and June 25. The least June rainfall of the decade was 13.8 mm in 2014.
