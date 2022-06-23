Maharashtra political crisis: Poster war breaks out between Sena, rebel MLAs

As the political crisis in Maharashtra intensified, a poster war broke out between supporters of the ruling Shiv Sena and those of the rebel MLAs. A day after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave an emotional address, several posters have been put up across the state in Palghar, Dahanu, Talasari, and Thane in support of rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde.

Immediately after the crisis broke, the Sena removed Eknath Shinde as the party's legislative party leader. The rebels hit back by passing a resolution signed by 34 MLAs claiming that Shinde is the true party leader. Since then Shinde, who is camped in Assam's Guwahati with his rebels, has claimed the support of 42 MLAs, including independent legislators, which is enough to circumvent the anti-defection law and seize control of the Sena.

Posters supporting Eknath Shinde:

Poster put up in Thane supporting Eknath Shinde (Hindustan Times)

Banner put across in Maharashtra by rebel MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde (Hindustan Times)

Poster supporting Eknath Shinde (Hindustan Times)

Poster supporting Eknath Shinde in Dahanu (Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, posters of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar - also camping in Guwahati with Shinde were found smeared with ink with the word 'traitor' written, in his constituency in Mumbai.

Poster of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar smeared with ink. (ANI)

Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that they are in touch with as many as 22 MLAs who are with rebel colleague Eknath Shinde. “If it comes to a floor test, MVA will win,” he added.

