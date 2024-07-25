Maharashtra rains: Flooding in Pune's Mula river captured on camera | Watch

A commuter captured flooding in the Mula River in Pune as the rain situation worsened across Western Maharashtra. Extremely heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and Pune on Thursday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “red alert” for the region till 8.30 am on Friday. Children push their father's scooter through a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)

At least four people died on Thursday across Pune in rain-related incidents. Widespread flooding and waterlogging above knee level were reported across the region even as flood waters entered a few residential localities. The District Fire Brigade rescued 70 people who were stranded in floodwaters in the Nimbjanagar area of Pune.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for schools under its jurisdiction and appealed for caution among schools and parents.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde took stock of the situation on Thursday and assured the Raigad district collector of all possible help to manage the situation. He also said that the officials have been put on high alert. "There is water on the roads and in the houses of people in Pune. There is a lot of rain at Khadakwasla Dam and in the catchment area. The District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner are on alert," he told ANI.

Shinde appealed to the people asking them to cooperate with the administration in moving them to safer places. “There is water accumulated on railway tracks in the Kurla and Ghatkopar areas. Work is being done to open the Andheri subway, which is closed right now. I appeal to Mumbaikars not to venture outside, if not required,” he added.

Deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also continue to monitor the situation. Pawar visited the state disaster management department in government headquarters and instructed officials to mobilise all resources to rescue people in affected areas. Fadnavis was briefed on the efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue residents of Ekata Nagar to safer locations. The two leaders urged people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

(With inputs from agencies)