Mumbai Rain News Live: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai with winds up to 60 km led to waterlogging, uprooting of trees and branches, train delays, short circuits and damage to property. The rainfall which began on July 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in 24 hours observed 68.1 mm of rain in Santa Cruz, 62.5 mm in Colaba and 120.4 mm of rainfall in total in the Thane district. ...Read More

Trains have been delayed in Mumbai by at least 15-20 minutes while operations for the Panvel-Chouk train has been suspended.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is monitoring the situation and has stated that people should leave their homes only if necessary and that all rescue and relief measures are in place.

Find updates on the Mumbai rain below