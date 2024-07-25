Mumbai Rain News Live: Local train services delayed; CM Shinde's 'stay at home' appeal
Flight operations in the city have been affected due to poor visibility. The flooding in the city has spread to surrounding regions as well.
Mumbai Rain News Live: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai with winds up to 60 km led to waterlogging, uprooting of trees and branches, train delays, short circuits and damage to property. The rainfall which began on July 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in 24 hours observed 68.1 mm of rain in Santa Cruz, 62.5 mm in Colaba and 120.4 mm of rainfall in total in the Thane district. ...Read More
Trains have been delayed in Mumbai by at least 15-20 minutes while operations for the Panvel-Chouk train has been suspended.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is monitoring the situation and has stated that people should leave their homes only if necessary and that all rescue and relief measures are in place.
Find updates on the Mumbai rain below
Mumbai Rain News Live: Major waterlogging - Kurla, Andheri, BKC, Chembur and others - to be drained
According to the BMC work is ongoing to drain these major spots of waterlogging:
Eastern Suburbs: Kurla Railway station, Postal Colony Chembur, Shell Colony Chembur, Kurla Depot
Western suburbs: Andheri subway, Andheri market, Library junction BKC, Veera Desai Road
Mumbai Rain News Live: BMC decides to withdraw ten percent water cut as four lakes supplying water to Mumbai are overflowing
The BMC has decided to withdraw ten percent water cut from July 29 as four lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have started overflowing now, said Hydraulic Engineer Purushottam Malavade of BMC.
All seven lakes supplying water have more than 66 per cent stock now.
Mumbai Rain News Live: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar: “Your safety is our top priority.”
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was quoted saying about the flood situation in the state, “Since early today, I have been reviewing the ongoing heavy rain and flood situation in various districts of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolhapur and Sangli from my office.
He also spoke about the relief and assistance to be provided - “The disaster management system of all the districts and the concerned officials of the district administration have been instructed to provide the necessary assistance to the people as soon as possible without any delay in the rescue and relief work.”
"The concerned district administration will be provided all necessary assistance on behalf of the state government so that there is no hindrance in rescue operations. I request all the people of Maharashtra to step out of their homes only if necessary and be vigilant while travelling. The state government is fully operational, your safety is our top priority.”
Mumbai Rain News Live: 46 complaints of trees falling, 6 short circuits and 8 complaints of property damage due to heavy rains
From 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday in Mumbai, 46 complaints were received about falling trees and branches - 9 from the city, 11 in the eastern suburbs and 26 in the western suburbs.
There have also been a total of 6 short circuit incidents - 1 in the city, 2 in the eastern suburbs and 3 in the western suburbs.
8 complaints were received about walls or parts of homes falling as well - 2 in the city, 03 in the eastern suburbs and 03 in the western suburbs.
No deaths were reported in these incidents
Mumbai Rain News Live: Local trains running with less speed due to poor visibility from heavy rains and high wind speeds
The Chief public relations officer of the Central Railways said that local trains are running with speeds less than regular due to the reduced visibility caused by heavy rains and wind speeds.
Mumbai Rain News Live: Rayate Bridge on Kalyan Nagar Highway closed due to overflowing water from Ulhas river
The water level of the Ulhas River has surged, prompting alerts for nearby villages. Rayate Bridge on Kalyan Nagar Highway has been closed due to overflowing river water.
Several bridges connecting villages from Neral (Raigad) to the Kalyan region have been affected due to the overflowing water from the river.
Additionally, the water purification center at the Mohili purification plant has been shut down after the Ulhas River water entered the plant.
Mumbai Rain News Live: IMD says intense rainfall to be expected in isolated areas in Mumbai in next few hours
IMD Mumbai said that intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur at isolated parts of Mumbai district, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Raigad, and the ghat region of Pune during the next 3-4 hours.
Operations have been suspended at Mumbai airport due to poor visibility for flights as well.
Mumbai Rain News Live: Panvel-Chouk line suspended since 09:42 hrs due to heavy rain
The Panvel-Chouk line has been suspended as of 09:42 hrs in Mumbai and train no. 12126 will run via Kalyan.
Many trains have been delayed by at least 10 -15 minutes in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas.
Mumbai Rain News Live: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviews ongoing flood situation in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts of the state
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the Emergency Control Room at the Mantralaya this morning to review the heavy rainfall and flood situation in the state.
He also directed the concerned officers to maintain mutual coordination and cooperation for rescue and relief operations.
Pawar contacted the Municipal Commissioners of major cities and the Divisional Commissioners to gather information and gave instructions to remain alert for rescue and relief operations.
He emphasised staying in touch with NDRF officials to ensure their assistance is readily available. Arrangements for shelter and food for affected citizens should be made. The state administration and disaster management agencies should work in coordination with district agencies.
Ajit Pawar urged citizens to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from heavy rains and floods, to contact the nearest administrative agencies in emergencies, and to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary.
Pawar also called on local representatives and workers to actively assist citizens.
Mumbai Rain News Live: Palghar collector announces holiday for schools and colleges due to heavy rain
Palghar district collector has announced holidays for schools and colleges due to the heavy rainfall that has led to waterlogging and disruption of transport in and around Mumbai.
In Thane, students have been released from schools for the day. Warli tehsil in Raigad district has also declared a holiday for students and all exams in Mumbai university have been postponed for them.