IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet alert flyers as flights delayed, cancelled amid Mumbai rain

Continuous and heavy rainfall in Mumbai has severely disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, prompting major airlines to issue advisories to passengers. Chennai: Aeroplanes stand parked amid low visibility as operation of several flights were delayed due to heavy rain in Chennai, on Friday (PTI)(PTI/ File/ Representational)

IndiGo said that the persistent rains are causing periodic delays in their flight schedules. The low-cost carrier said it is striving to provide real-time updates to passengers but advises everyone to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

"We are relentlessly working to ensure smooth operations and expect these delays to significantly reduce once the weather improves," IndiGo said.

Air India also alerted its passengers about potential disruptions.

"Flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement," the advisory noted.

“Please check flight status before heading to the airport.”

SpiceJet echoed similar concerns, stating that all departures and arrivals, as well as their consequential flights, at Mumbai airport might be impacted due to the adverse weather conditions. "Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline advised.

Poor visibility due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds led to a brief suspension of flight operations at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. The operations resumed after around 20 minutes after visibility was recorded at 1000 meters, and Runway Visual Range (RVR) at 1200 meters at 10:55am.

“Since early today, I have been reviewing the ongoing heavy rain and flood situation in various districts of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolhapur and Sangli from my office," deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said.

“The disaster management system of all the districts and the concerned officials of the district administration have been instructed to provide the necessary assistance to the people as soon as possible without any delay in the rescue and relief work,” he added.

He requested the people of Maharashtra to step out of their homes only if necessary and be vigilant while travelling.