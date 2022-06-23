Maharashtra rebel Shinde's faction grows stronger. 'In touch with 20 MLAs'- Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday asserted that his party was in touch with 20 MLAs of the breakaway faction amid rebel Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde's rigourous efforts to gather support from more legislators to bolster his coup attempt against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Reports suggest that more than 40 MLAs are present with Shinde at the Guwahati hotel.

Of the 42 MLAs, according to news agency ANI, 34 are from Shiv Sena and eight are independent.

Meanwhile, Sena's Raut downplayed the coup attempt. "I won't talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day...About 20 MLAs are in touch with us...when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know...will soon be revealed, in what circumstances, pressure these MLAs left us," he told reporters.

Taking a sharp dig at Shinde, the Sena MP further said: "He who leaves the party under the Enforcement Directorate's pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt. We're true Balasaheb Bhakts...even we've ED pressure but will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray...When floor test happens everyone will see who's positive and who is negative."

"Those who left are not Shiv Sena, the real Shiv Sena is what we saw on the streets of Mumbai yesterday. Our party is strong. Some MLAs leaving us does not mean that organisation is weak. Around 17- 18 are in custody of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he asserted.

