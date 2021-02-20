Maharashtra records 6,281 Covid-19 cases; highest spike in Mumbai since December

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new Coronavirus cases — after a gap of more than three months — indicating a worrying situation for the state. The state on Saturday reported 6,281 fresh Covid-19 cases. Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 897 new covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in infections since December.

On Friday, the number of fresh cases was 6,112. On Thursday, it was 5,427 and on Wednesday, the single-day spike was at 4,787. Wednesday's tally put the state on an alert as that figure was the highest in the last 70 days. On December 9, Maharashtra had registered 4,981 cases following which the single-day number of cases started to come down. But as the upward trend is continuing for days and the trajectory is moving upwards, the rise can't be dismissed as a stray occurrence.

With 6,281 new cases on Saturday, the caseload in the state rose to 2,093,913, while 40 fatalities took the death toll to 51,753.

Mumbai on Friday reported 832 new Covid-19 cases, which was the highest single-day spike since December. But Saturday's number broke that record as the city reported near 900 fresh cases on Saturday.

The sudden spike in fresh infections in Maharashtra is being primarily attributed to two factors: the reopening, including that of the Mumbai local trains, and the mutant strain found in districts like Akola, Satara, Amravati etc. While a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Amravati and Akola, Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown, which started last Thursday.

The Brih

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON