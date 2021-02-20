BMC seals more than 1,300 buildings as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Mumbai
- As per the new guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.
More than a thousand buildings have been sealed in Mumbai after a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. According to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as reported by news agency ANI, 1,305 buildings have been sealed after 2,749 cases of Covid-19 were reported.
This comes after the BMC issued a fresh set of guidelines in view of the outbreak. As per the new guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed. The municipal council has also doubled the number of marshals deployed across the city to take actions against people flouting Covid-19 protocols. Around 300 marshals will be deployed in suburban trains to take action against those travelling without masks, according to guidelines.
Also Read | People from Maharashtra, Kerala won't be permitted to enter Karnataka sans negative Covid certificate: Health minister
The fresh guidelines also say that patients quarantined at home will continue to be stamped as earlier. The administration will also increase the number of tests in wards that are reporting a spike in Covid-19 infection cases. Passengers arriving in Mumbai from Brazil will be put in mandatory institutional quarantine.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government issued a circular under which it made negative RT-PCR certificate compulsory for passengers arriving in the state from Maharashtra. The regulation is applicable for all travelling from flights, buses, trains or personal transports and the report should not be older than 72 hours, as per the notice.
As of Friday evening, Mumbai has a total of 317,310 cases of Covid-19 infection. The death toll is at 11,437. Maharashtra, meanwhile, has 20,87,632 cases of infection. It added 6,112 cases on Friday in the sharpest spike in three months.
Experts have attributed relaxations in Covid-19 norms as a reason behind the surge in cases. These "small curves" (spurts in infections) are happening due to lax behaviour as gatherings, weddings and various functions are happening and no physical distancing is being followed, news agency PTI quoted Dr Murlidhar Tambe, Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, as saying.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Just because I speak to a secessionist doesn’t make me one’: Disha to court
- Moving an application for bail, the 22-year-old climate activist reiterated that her work and her cause were meant to save the environment and she did not intend to “sow disaffection”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll collection reaches ₹102 crore, free FASTags till March 1: Latest updates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat civic polls 2021: 6 cities, including Ahmedabad, to go to polls tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for those arriving from Maharashtra
- The Karnataka government had introduced similar travel restrictions on those arriving from Kerala after two Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bengaluru city earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi bail plea hearing: 'Is toolkit linked to R-Day violence?' asks judge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS chief calls for public-private partnership for rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi’s bail plea hearing: Key points made in court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic air traffic now closer to pre-Covid-19 levels: Hardeep Singh Puri
- At a meeting of the ministry's consultative committee on Thursday, Puri said domestic air traffic is increasing day-by-day and has now reached about 30,00,00 passengers daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC seals more than 1,300 buildings as Covid cases continue to surge in Mumbai
- As per the new guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: TMC releases new slogan ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Organisers of PFI event booked after minister takes offence to Ram Mandir remark
- PFI general secretary Anis Ahmed appealed to the people not to donate money for the temple at the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PM visited so many countries, but has no time to meet farmers': Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abducted person rescued, one suspected apprehended in Imphal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox