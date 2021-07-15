Maharashtra records 8,602 new Covid cases; 10 dists show high positivity rate

As Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,602 new Covid-19 cases, the weekly positivity rate in 10 districts remains higher than the state average of 4.36%. The positivity rate is the number of tests reporting positive out of the total tests for a particular infection.

These districts are: Nandurbar (11.72%), Kolhapur (9.85%), Sangli (9.20%), Satara (8.23%), Ratnagiri (7.91%), Pune (7.74%), Raigad (6.98%), Sindhudurg (5.94%), Aurangabad (5.10%) and Beed (4.64%).

However, the state health department clarified that the situation at Nandurbar is not bad, as on July 11 there were 212 cases which increased the positivity rate.

There are currently 106,764 active cases across the state, of which Pune tops with 17,389, followed by Thane with 16,096 active cases. The Covid case tally of the state now stands at 6,181,247, while the death toll has now reached 126,390, with Pune leading with 17,551 followed by Mumbai with 15,654 fatalities.

There were 226,163 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 6,067.