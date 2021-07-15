Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maharashtra records 8,602 new Covid cases; 10 dists show high positivity rate
india news

Maharashtra records 8,602 new Covid cases; 10 dists show high positivity rate

Districts with positivity rate higher than that of the state are: Nandurbar (11.72%), Kolhapur (9.85%), Sangli (9.20%), Satara (8.23%), Ratnagiri (7.91%), Pune (7.74%), Raigad (6.98%), Sindhudurg (5.94%), Aurangabad (5.10%) and Beed (4.64%)
By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 08:37 AM IST
A beneficiary gets inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre at Rafique Nagar, Govandi, in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 14. (Pratik Chorge/HT photo)

As Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,602 new Covid-19 cases, the weekly positivity rate in 10 districts remains higher than the state average of 4.36%. The positivity rate is the number of tests reporting positive out of the total tests for a particular infection.

These districts are: Nandurbar (11.72%), Kolhapur (9.85%), Sangli (9.20%), Satara (8.23%), Ratnagiri (7.91%), Pune (7.74%), Raigad (6.98%), Sindhudurg (5.94%), Aurangabad (5.10%) and Beed (4.64%).

Also Read | Covid-19 cases, deaths rise again globally

However, the state health department clarified that the situation at Nandurbar is not bad, as on July 11 there were 212 cases which increased the positivity rate.

There are currently 106,764 active cases across the state, of which Pune tops with 17,389, followed by Thane with 16,096 active cases. The Covid case tally of the state now stands at 6,181,247, while the death toll has now reached 126,390, with Pune leading with 17,551 followed by Mumbai with 15,654 fatalities.

There were 226,163 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 6,067.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch

‘We’re having Pluto party, we didn’t even planet’: Nasa’s post intrigues people

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP