Maharashtra records 9,195 new Covid cases; vaccination suspended in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 9,195 new Covid-19 cases even as the state’s vaccination drive was hit for a third straight day owing to a shortage of vaccine doses.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state vaccination centres suspended their drive.

On Thursday, 272,714 doses were administered in Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the figure stood at 256,019, while on Tuesday, 387,644 doses were administered. This was after Monday’s figure of 620,400 doses and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement that the state had the capacity to vaccinate 1,500,000 people daily, provided it gets required doses from the Centre.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the normal vaccination process will resume from Friday. “We have received 900,000 from the Centre and will start the process again from Friday,” he said.

Till now, Maharashtra leads the states, in terms of vaccination with 32,715,362 doses administered. The state government has also allowed hospitals to conduct vaccination drives in housing societies to boost the process. In addition, some social organisations are also tying up with hospitals to conduct the drive in slums.