Maharashtra records 9,558 fresh Covid cases; CM calls for vaccine awareness

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 9,558 new Covid-19 cases, even as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed authorities to ensure economic activities across the state are not disrupted in the eventuality of a third wave. Thackeray also asked his officials to spread awareness about vaccination among the masses and not let their guard down due to the decline in the number of cases.

Thackeray, while addressing the collectors and commissioners of various districts, asked them to hold dialogues with the various industrialists in their districts to keep their units running in case of a third wave. “Those who are able to house their workers in their premises itself should be encouraged and if that is not possible, they should be accommodated in the nearby premises. The officials should offer all possible help to them,” said Thackeray.

“The two waves were very challenging and we were able to restart the economic activities to some extent. However, in view of the third wave, it was necessary to maintain the momentum of the economic activities and hence the movement of the workers needs to be curtailed,” said Thackeray.

Currently, an overwhelming number of businesses are facing huge losses due to the restrictive business timings and lack of sales. The Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), the apex body of traders in the manufacturing and retail sector, welcomed the move, but wanted the government to ease current restrictions. “It is a good move, but we need to assess how much it will succeed. However, the state needs to extend timings of the retail shops as the current one, of 7am to 4pm, is not enough. They should also allow common people to travel on trains,” said Mohan Gurnani, chairman, CAMIT.