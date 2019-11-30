‘Maharashtra’s side effect could be visible in Bihar soon’: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 19:48 IST

After a brief lull, speculations of ruling JD(U) realigning with the opposition’s RJD led alliance came into focus once again on Saturday when senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh asserted that both RJD-JD(U) were in talks for a new alliance. He claimed the ‘side effect’ of the recent Maharashtra political crisis would be visible in Bihar politics soon.

“There could be a political upheaval in Bihar soon. Internal talks are going on between RJD and JD (U) for a reunion and there are no objections from both sides,” Singh said.

“The side effect of Maharashtra’s politics where the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together will be visible in Bihar also,” he said, hinting that the RJD-JD (U) and Congress could come together once again. JD (U) is a senior partner in the BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

But Singh’s statement of RJD-JD(U) realignment, an experiment that both parties did in 2015, did not find traction within his own party with leader of the opposition Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, summarily, rejecting Singh’s assertion.

“There is no question of RJD having any truck with the JD (U) once again. It is not possible anymore,” Tejaswi said, in a press conference organized to show solidarity of the grand alliance partners towards RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha who has been on a fast onto death over education issues. Kushwaha later withdrew his fast.

JD (U) senior leader and minister Sanjay Jha also trashed Singh’s prophecy of a RJD-JD (U) alliance in the run up to the 2020 assembly polls, saying the JD (U) being a strong partner in the NDA would contest assembly polls with the BJP and LJP. “Like in 2010 assembly polls, the NDA in Bihar will win 206 seats,” he said.

However, Raghuvansh’s statement today just days after Jagdanand Singh took over as RJD state president has given credence to the ongoing speculations that all is not well within the NDA and chances of a political realignment in the state in the run up to the assembly was possible.

It is a different matter that Singh was pulled up by his own party a few months back for advocating that JD (U) and RJD should come together to strengthen the secular front in Bihar in a bid to oust the BJP from power. Singh had also said that RJD should align with JD(U) as it may prove beneficial for the RJD to salvage lost ground after its dismal performance in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Raghuvansh Singh is a senior leader but what he is talking about has nothing to do with the JD (U). The NDA is intact. But what will happen in politics is never predictable,” said Ram Lakhan, a senior JD (U) leader and former minister.