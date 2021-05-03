Maharashtra sees slight dip, records 56,647 fresh Covid cases

Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 56,647 cases, pushing the tally to 4,722,401. The state had been seeing over 60,000 daily cases in the preceding five days. At 22.01%, the state’s test positivity rate (TPR) on Sunday was higher than that of Saturday (21.9%). The number of tests on Sunday was 257,370, compared to 289,006 on Saturday. Friday’s TPR was 21.68% and the number of tests was 290,207.

The state’s Covid death toll is at 70,284 with the addition of 669 deaths on the day.

The curve of the Covid-19 cases in the state appears to be stabilising as the daily average of cases dropped to 61,053 in the last one week from April 26 to May 2. The previous week, April 19-April 25, reported a total of 460,689 new Covid-19 cases with a daily average of 65,812 cases.

According to the state authorities, the fewer numbers have helped reduce the load on the health infrastructure such as hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators as well as various medicines which were scarce for the last couple of week.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said that cases have come down this week. “We have seen the new cases stabilising in 19 districts across the state. The numbers will come down further in the next 15 days. The stabilisation will be replicated across the other districts too in the coming days,” he added. “This trend has reduced the load on our medical infrastructure also. There is no problem now with the oxygen supply and people are the hospital beds are available to patients,” said Lahane.