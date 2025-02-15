Maharashtra: Thane Police busts 'sex racket' running at housing complex

A man has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from his flat in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. In Thane city, Maharashtra, a guy has been detained for allegedly operating a sex racket out of his home in a housing complex.(PTI/representative)

Based on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane police raided the premises on February 12 and rescued a woman, senior inspector Chetna Chowdhari said.

She said the accused, Dattaram Sawant (58), was using the flat in the Vartak Nagar area to operate the racket.

The official said a case was registered against the accused under section 143(1) (trafficking of person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA).