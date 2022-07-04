Eknath Shinde manages easy floor test win, Team Uddhav files new SC plea| Top 10

The Eknath Shinde government comfortably passed the majority-mark on Monday, winning the trust vote after two weeks of political turmoil in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena on Monday moved a fresh petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of new assembly speaker - Rahul Narwekar - to recognise a new whip for the party from the Team Shinde.

Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra:

1. The new coalition government comfortably got 164 votes in the 288-member house. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government managed to get just 99 votes, days after the collapse of the government.

2. Just ahead of the trust vote, two MLAs swore loyalty to the Shinde group in the last 24 hours. MLA Shyamsundar Shinde voted in favour of the government.

3.. Sena MLA Santosh Bangar left with the Shinde faction from a hotel on Monday morning and arrived with the rebel MLAs at the assembly, news agency ANI reported, in growing trouble for Team Uddhav. Earlier 38 MLAs were said to have sided with Shinde.

4..The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena on Monday moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court against the decision of assembly's new speaker to recognise a new whip for the party.

5.. As lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter, the top court listed it for hearing with other pending pleas on the Maharashtra political crisis on July 11.

6. The floor test was held a day after the BJP's Rahul Nawrekar -a first time MLA - was elected as the speaker. Hours after his election, he reinstated Shinde as the head of the legislature party even though Uddhav Thackeray had taken action against him last week.

7. In growing trouble for Shiv Sena, new chief whip of the Shinde faction on Monday morning gave a petition to the assembly speaker for the suspension of 16 MLAs of the party for violation of whip. The 16 MLAs would be issued notice for suspension, news agency ANI quoted the Speaker's office as saying.

8. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena - the Uddhav Thackeray faction - has called a meeting of all its district chiefs on Monday afternoon at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

9. Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray had led to the fall of the government within 2.5 years.

10. Distribution of portfolios as the new government takes charge is next on the agenda and would be keenly watched.

(With inputs from ANI)

