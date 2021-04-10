Maharashtra weekend restriction starts today, ministers bat for longer lockdown

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the second wave of the pandemic, entered the weekend lockdown on Saturday, with only essential services being allowed for two days. The state is seeing a steady rise in the number of daily infections and is now recording over 55,000 new infections daily. On Friday, the state reported 58,993 new infections.

Apart from weekend lockdown and night curfew, the state government has ordered closure of all shops of non-essential services, which has drawn a sharp reaction from traders. Opposition political parties in the state are also protesting the blanket closing order on non-essential shops. But given the worsening situation of the state, state ministers are pitching for stricter lockdown.

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday said a three-week long lockdown is required in the state to bring the coronavirus cases under control, news agency PTI reported. "We need to bring curbs on the movement of railways and stop crowding in public places to prevent the community spread and save people's lives," relief and rehabilitation minister Wadettiwar said.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has said that a "complete lockdown" of two to three weeks is required in the state to improve the health infrastructure, PTI reported.

"We would need a complete lockdown for 15 days to three weeks even though I am not in favour of that immediately. If hospitals are overwhelmed, if there is a shortage of medicines and if the government is unable to cope with the growing number of patients then such a step can be taken," Tope said.

