Maharashtra voting percentage at 32.18% till 1 pm, will turnout surpass last election tally?

Maharashtra voting percentage: Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a 32.18 percent voter turnout till 1 pm. Mumbai, the most prominent city of the state and India's financial capital, however, lags in voting turnout compared with the state average. Voters stand in queues to cast their ballots to vote at a polling booth, during the Maharashtra state assembly elections.(AFP)

By 1 pm, the Mumbai city polled 27.73 percent votes. Suburban Mumbai polled 30.43 percent.

With 50.89 percent polling, Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district has registered the highest voter turnout in the state till now.

In 2019, Maharashtra registered a voter turnout of 61.4%.

Maharashtra voter turnout data till 11 am

Voting for 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly election is underway.

According to Election Commission's data, the Gadchiroli district recorded a 30 per cent turnout in the first four hours of voting.

Aheri in the district saw 30.6 per cent voting at 11 am, while the Armori assembly registered 30.75 per cent polling.

Mumbai city district recorded 15.78 per cent voting by 11 am; Mumbai suburban district recorded 17.99 per cent polling.

The Colaba assembly segment in the city registered 13.03 per cent polling, Mahim 19.66 per cent and Worli 14.59 per cent.

In Mumbai suburban, Bhandup polled 23.42 per cent votes.

In chief minister Eknath Shinde's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, the voter turnout was 18.22 per cent.

In the Nagpur South-West constituency, from where Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is in the fray, the voter turnout was 19.91 per cent till 11 am, the officials said.

In Baramati in Pune district, from where Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is fighting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the poll percentage was 18.81 per cent, they added.

